794,506 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,348. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

