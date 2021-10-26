Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $74.71 Million Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $74,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

CRNX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 4,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,088 shares of company stock valued at $926,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

