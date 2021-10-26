Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $37.37 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 553,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

