Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,953 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 6.65% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $145,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. 5,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.