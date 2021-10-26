Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,369.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

BZLFY traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. 9,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,055. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

