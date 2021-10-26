Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 831.50 ($10.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BDEV stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 667 ($8.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 692.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,238.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72). Also, insider John Allan bought 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

