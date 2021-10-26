Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. 46,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.