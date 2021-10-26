Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,945 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

