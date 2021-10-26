New England Asset Management Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,642. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

