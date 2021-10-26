New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 20,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.