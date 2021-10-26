New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 18,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,967. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

