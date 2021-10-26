Tri Locum Partners LP Grows Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,564 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 5.0% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.