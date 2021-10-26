New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 0.5% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

