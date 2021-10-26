Highside Global Management LLC Invests $12.53 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,528,000. Signature Bank comprises approximately 5.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.10% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,428. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.