CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Caxton Associates LP’s 10th Largest Position

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.36. 16,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.58. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

