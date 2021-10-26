New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.31. 35,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

