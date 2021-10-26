Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $78,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.51. 4,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.94.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

