Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $611,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. IVERIC bio makes up about 0.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 366,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 15,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

