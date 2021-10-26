Asset Planning Corporation Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 6.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.95. 130,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $195.75 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.