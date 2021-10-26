SuperFarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.25 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $84.25 million and $33.67 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011404 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

