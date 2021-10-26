Unio Capital LLC Sells 527 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Unio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 3.2% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $295.55. 44,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.62. The company has a market capitalization of $289.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $211,401,220. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

