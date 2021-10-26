Capital International Investors Has $2.64 Billion Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 6.08% of Exelon worth $2,635,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,197,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

EXC opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

