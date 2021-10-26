Capital International Investors Acquires 973,273 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,579,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $114.33 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 874.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

