PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

