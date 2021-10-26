HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $60.92.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

