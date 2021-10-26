TD Securities Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 6,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

