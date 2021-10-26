Caxton Associates LP Sells 5,970 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Laredo Petroleum worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.