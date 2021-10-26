Caxton Associates LP Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 147,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,796. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

