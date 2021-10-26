Caxton Associates LP Buys 39,294 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,294 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for about 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,770,000 after buying an additional 452,596 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,005,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after buying an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 11,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,636. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

