Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,067,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,075 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $784,989,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 82,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

