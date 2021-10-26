Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Arcblock has a market cap of $16.60 million and $3.58 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.