Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $60.57 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,609 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $60,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after buying an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 31,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

