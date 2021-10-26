Arosa Capital Management LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.0% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

