ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 4.8%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. 6,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,087,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

