Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 4.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 5,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,288,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

