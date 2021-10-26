Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on Orange in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.57 ($14.78).

Shares of ORA stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.61 ($11.30). The company had a trading volume of 8,071,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.87. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

