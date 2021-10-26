First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.41

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in First Foundation by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

