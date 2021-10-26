Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the quarter ended Sep 30, 2021, Royal Gold sold 64,300 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) comprising 46,400 gold ounces, 556,000 silver ounces and 2,000 tons of copper related to its streaming agreements. Stream sales during the quarter were in line with the previous guided range of 62,000 to 67,000 GEOs. Ramping up of new projects and addition of the high-quality long-life Khoemacau development project will drive growth. Royal Gold’s strong balance sheet and cash position enables it to invest in properties with exploration and production upside, while returning value to shareholders. The uncertainty regarding the pandemic remains a woe. Also, gold prices have been volatile this year and is currently down 4.5% so far this year. Earnings estimates for Royal Gold's current quarter and year have undergone negative revisions lately.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,934. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 21.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

