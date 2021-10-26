AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.29

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

RERE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,476,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

