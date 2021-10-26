HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 4.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

HPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

