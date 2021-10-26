Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Citizens Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

