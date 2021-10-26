First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,311. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

