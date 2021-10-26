Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Independent Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,889. The stock has a market cap of $470.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

