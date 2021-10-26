The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $78.75, but opened at $76.71. The Lovesac shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 8,213 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,908 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,085 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

