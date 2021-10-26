Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for 1.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.73% of Paycom Software worth $158,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.08. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,640. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $546.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

