Peter Sjölander Purchases 150,000 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Shares of LON SDRY traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock had a trading volume of 722,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The firm has a market cap of £234.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.53. Superdry plc has a 52-week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.44).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

