Amundi Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,632,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.