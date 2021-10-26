Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

