Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 131,234 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $73,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 61.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.