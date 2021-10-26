Capital International Inc. CA Sells 267,012 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 267,012 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $80,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $364,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after buying an additional 1,732,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $723,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 112,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

